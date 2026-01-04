DoP invites proposals under two schemes to cut medtech import reliance

With India importing around 70 per cent of its medical device needs, the Centre has asked for proposals under its marginal investment sub-schemes to reduce import dependence and support medtech clinical studies, more than a year after they were first announced.

These schemes are part of a Rs 500 crore package initiated by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to strengthen the Indian medical device industry in November 2024.

Eligible participants have been asked to submit their applications by January 10, 2026, according to a DoP notice.

Under the first scheme, Rs 180 crore has been allocated to provide marginal investment support to 30 applicants for incentivising the production of key components and raw materials used in the manufacturing of medical devices, thereby reducing import dependence.

Currently, most raw materials and key components are imported, making Indian manufacturers reliant on external supplies for medical device production. “The sub-scheme offers a one-time capital subsidy of 10 to 20 per cent of the project cost or Rs 10 crore, whichever is less, on a reimbursement basis,” according to the scheme’s operational guidelines. Eligible projects include those involving the production of key components, raw materials and accessories, as well as finished medical and in-vitro devices included in the Global Tender Enquiry equipment list. The GTE list includes medical equipment that Indian government bodies can procure via global tenders, bypassing restrictions on local sourcing for essential advanced technology not readily available in India.

The second sub-scheme is the Medical Device Clinical Studies Support Scheme, aimed at assisting both established companies and start-ups in conducting clinical studies. With an overall outlay of Rs 110 crore, the scheme aims to enable medical device manufacturers to apply for financial support for animal studies and human trials to validate their products. This includes financial support of up to Rs 2.5 crore for animal studies, and a maximum support of Rs 5 crore to generate clinical data for clinical investigation of investigational devices and post-market clinical follow-ups on approved devices. “Additionally, up to Rs 1 crore can be granted for clinical performance evaluations of new in-vitro diagnostic products,” according to the operational guidelines for the sub-scheme.