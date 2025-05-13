Home / Industry / News / DPIIT proposes hiring agency to vet govt tenders for norms compliance

DPIIT proposes hiring agency to vet govt tenders for norms compliance

A penalty up to 10 per cent of the contract value can be imposed in case the contractor/ supplier does not meet the stipulated local content requirement

DPIIT
Earlier, the department had identified 259 tenders as non-compliant with the public procurement norms in 2024. | Source: Enggsolution
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has proposed to appoint a consulting agency to scrutinise tenders of central government procuring entities for compliance with public procurement norms.

The department has floated a request-for-proposal (RFP) in this regard.

The Government of India has issued Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, 2017. It has been issued to promote locally manufactured items in public procurement thereby increasing domestic production of goods and services.

The policy aims at incentivizing procurement linked through local content requirements, thereby encouraging domestic manufacturer's participation in public procurement activities over entities merely importing to trade or assemble items.

A penalty up to 10 per cent of the contract value can be imposed in case the contractor/ supplier does not meet the stipulated local content requirement.

As per the order restrictive and discriminatory clauses against domestic suppliers cannot be included in procurement by Central Government agencies.

Also Read

DPIIT inks pact with Hafele India to help startups in manufacturing sector

Recognised startups spared Section 68 scrutiny, others under watch: CBDT

3000 startups to participate in Startup Mahakumbh 2025: DPIIT joint secy

Expand PLI scheme to labour sectors: Parliamentary committee to govt

DPIIT asks industries to submit monthly production data since April 2022

"DPIIT intends to onboard an agency, for a period of one year...for scrutinising tenders of Central Government procuring agencies for its compliance with ...(this) order," it said.

Earlier, the department had identified 259 tenders as non-compliant with the public procurement norms in 2024.

The decision to appoint an agency comes in the backdrop of DPIIT's observation that procuring entities are not stipulating the applicability of the Order in tenders, which is the most significant factor contributing to non-compliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

US President Donald Trump's drug price slash could sting Indian pharma

Premium

CCPA cracks down on online platforms using dark patterns to mislead

Premium

Game in the sky: Will Musk's Starlink disrupt India's broadband universe?

Premium

Satcom guidelines: DoT looks to finalise key technical conditions

States urged to propose nuclear plants where feasible: Manohar Lal Khattar

Topics :DPIITe-tenderingMake in India

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story