Major secy-level rejig, Neeraj Mittal shifted to petroleum ministry

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday approved a major bureaucratic reshuffle at the Centre, rejigging secretary-level positions across multiple key ministries.

Neeraj Mittal, secretary, Department of Telecommunications, has been appointed as secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas (MoPNG), with the incumbent Pankaj Jain assigned the charge of member secretary, Eighth Central Pay Commission.

Amit Agrawal, who is currently serving as secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, has been appointed the new telecom secretary. Manoj Joshi, secretary, Department of Land Resources in the Ministry of Rural Development will replace Agrawal.

Chennai Port Trust Chairperson Sunil Paliwal has been appointed as the chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways in the rank and pay of secretary to the Government of India.