DC charger manufacturer Everta plans ₹300 crore investment in 5 years

Everta, a DC charger manufacturing startup, on Thursday said it plans to invest ₹300 crore over five years to establish production capacity of 3000 DC chargers per month.
The first phase includes a ₹150 crore investment in setting up a plant near Bengaluru and building service infrastructure. Manufacturing will begin in December, and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026. The second ₹150 crore will be invested in phases, depending on demand.
The company aims to capture 15 per cent of India’s DC charger market by 2030, powering around 4 million EVs, said Benny Parihar, managing director of Everta, in an interview.
“We believe EV infrastructure must be built for Indian conditions, heat, dust, and scale,” he noted.