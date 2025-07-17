DC charger manufacturer Everta plans ₹300 crore investment in 5 years

Everta, a DC charger manufacturing startup, on Thursday said it plans to invest ₹300 crore over five years to establish production capacity of 3000 DC chargers per month.

The first phase includes a ₹150 crore investment in setting up a plant near Bengaluru and building service infrastructure. Manufacturing will begin in December, and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026. The second ₹150 crore will be invested in phases, depending on demand.

The company aims to capture 15 per cent of India’s DC charger market by 2030, powering around 4 million EVs, said Benny Parihar, managing director of Everta, in an interview.

"We believe EV infrastructure must be built for Indian conditions, heat, dust, and scale," he noted. "Our chargers will be high-performance, with up to 240 kW capacity, designed for urban and fleet needs," he said in an interview with Business Standard. He added the company's target is to manufacture 3,000 DC chargers annually by 2027 and eventually localise 100 per cent of production. The Bengaluru plant will produce a range of 60 kW to 240 kW DC chargers catering to three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and heavy vehicles like buses and trucks.