Home / Industry / News / DC charger manufacturer Everta plans ₹300 crore investment in 5 years

DC charger manufacturer Everta plans ₹300 crore investment in 5 years

Epsilon Group sets up Everta to manufacture DC chargers with Rs 300 crore plan, starting with a Bengaluru plant and aiming for 15% market share by 2030

Epsilon Advanced Materials
premium
The Bengaluru plant will produce a range of 60 kW to 240 kW DC chargers catering to three-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles like buses and trucks. Everta aims to create 400–450 jobs across manufacturing and services.
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Everta, a DC charger manufacturing startup, on Thursday said it plans to invest ₹300 crore over five years to establish production capacity of 3000 DC chargers per month.
 
The first phase includes a ₹150 crore investment in setting up a plant near Bengaluru and building service infrastructure. Manufacturing will begin in December, and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026.  The second ₹150 crore will be invested in phases, depending on demand.
 
The company aims to capture 15 per cent of India’s DC charger market by 2030, powering around 4 million EVs, said Benny Parihar, managing director of Everta, in an interview.
 
“We believe EV infrastructure must be built for Indian conditions, heat, dust, and scale,” he noted. 
 
“Our chargers will be high-performance, with up to 240 kW capacity, designed for urban and fleet needs,” he said in an interview with Business Standard.
 
He added the company’s target is to manufacture 3,000 DC chargers annually by 2027 and eventually localise 100 per cent of production.
 
The Bengaluru plant will produce a range of 60 kW to 240 kW DC chargers catering to three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and heavy vehicles like buses and trucks.
 
Everta aims to create 400–450 jobs across manufacturing and services.
 
Everta will partner with charge point operators, fleet owners, and businesses to deploy chargers across India. The company is also setting up a 24x7 tech-driven customer support platform.
 
“We want users to trust that a charger will always work, that’s the experience we’re building,” Parihar added. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ex-CBDT chief Nitin Gupta appointed NFRA chairperson for 3-year term

India Inc's profit boom has a name: It's called the Herfindahl Index

South Korea wins appeal in legal dispute with Elliott over Samsung merger

Premium

Indians opt for skill-based, learning-led holidays over leisure trips

India's goods exports may face pressure in fiscal 2026 amid tariffs: Crisil

Topics :Electronic vehiclese-vehiclesChargingAuto industry

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story