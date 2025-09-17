Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI sets up regulatory review cell, norms to be revisited every 5-7 years

RBI sets up regulatory review cell, norms to be revisited every 5-7 years

RBI has established a regulatory review cell to assess norms every 5-7 years and formed an external advisory group of experts to channel industry feedback into the review process

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

The regulatory review cell (RRC), which will come into effect from October 1, has been constituted within the Department of Regulation.

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up a regulatory review cell to review all regulations every five to seven years, with the aim of strengthening the institutional mechanism for norms governing banks and other regulated entities. 
The regulatory review cell (RRC), which will come into effect from October 1, has been constituted within the Department of Regulation. 
“The mandate of the RRC is to ensure that all the regulations issued by the Bank [RBI] are subject to a comprehensive and systematic internal review every five to seven years,” the banking regulator said. 
The RRC will undertake the review of regulations in a phased manner. 
 
Concurrently, an independent Advisory Group on Regulation (AGR) has been formed, comprising external experts, to channel industry feedback into the periodic review of regulations through the RRC. The six-member group is headed by Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, managing director, State Bank of India. The group aims to strengthen stakeholder engagement in the regulatory process and leverage industry expertise on a continued basis. 

“The AGR will have the provision to co-opt additional experts as considered appropriate. It will have an initial tenure of three years, renewable by a further period of two years, subject to review,” RBI said. 
In May, the central bank had announced a framework laying down the broad principles for formulation and amendment of regulations. It was proposed that before issuing any regulations, an impact analysis — to the extent feasible — should be conducted. RBI also proposed that stakeholders and the public should be given at least 21 days to submit comments.
  Members of the Advisory Group on Regulation
  Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, managing director, State Bank of India (chairman)
  T T Srinivasaraghavan, former managing director and non-executive director, Sundaram Finance
  Gautam Thakur, chairman, Saraswat Co-operative Bank
  Shyam Srinivasan, former managing director and chief executive officer, Federal Bank
  Ravi Duvvuru, former president and chief compliance officer, Jana Small Finance Bank
  N S Kannan, former managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance
 

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

