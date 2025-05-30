Foreign technical partners to have 1st right of refusal on oil finds: Puri

Foreign oil and gas companies entering into technical partnerships with Indian counterparts will be given the first right of refusal in case they make crude oil or gas discoveries, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday. Puri cited state-owned ONGC's recent partnership with BP for the Mumbai High offshore field and public sector Oil India Limited's (OIL) agreement with Brazil's Petrobras in the Andaman Sea basin as examples where such provisions are in place.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit, Puri said foreign entities need to commit large sums for exploration, which they are sometimes unwilling to do. “It's better that they come in as technical partners, for which they will be paid, and when you strike energy, they'll have the right of first refusal,” Puri said. The minister hinted that, instead of entering competitive bidding for oil and gas blocks, foreign entities may prefer this route, calling it a “win-win” for both companies and India.

In February, ONGC signed a contract to enhance production from Mumbai High. Part of the 116,000 sq km Mumbai Offshore Basin in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai High is India's largest oilfield and has been operational since 1976. The London-incorporated BP Exploration (Alpha) Ltd, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of BP Plc, was chosen as a Technical Services Provider (TSP). "The TSP has indicated a substantial increase in the oil plus oil-equivalent gas production (up to 60 per cent) from the baseline production levels (reputed third-party vetted production estimates with natural decline) over a 10-year contract period," ONGC had said.

Similarly, OIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Petrobras in February to leverage the Brazilian giant's expertise in deepwater drilling in the deep and ultra-deep offshore regions, including the Andaman Basin. The collaboration also covers the Mahanadi and other sedimentary basins.

One big find

The government's move to a revenue-sharing agreement regime for foreign entities in 2016—replacing the earlier production-sharing model—was necessitated by disputes and litigation under the previous regime, Puri said. “A revenue-sharing agreement is easier, and a lot of these (foreign companies) are not willing to commit upfront,” he noted.

Referring to the oil-rich South American nation of Guyana, Puri said there are “many Guyanas waiting to be found in the Andaman Seas.” He added, “One big find in the Andaman Sea will change everything. It will be a huge transformation in India’s economic strength.”

The average expenditure for digging a well onshore is $4 million, while it is exponentially higher at about $100 million offshore. Guyana dug 47 offshore wells before striking oil, Puri said. He also revealed that ONGC has dug the highest number of wells in 37 years in FY25.