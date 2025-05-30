Whiteland Corp launches Marriott's first branded residence in Gurugram

Delhi-NCR-based Whiteland Corporation on Friday announced the launch of Marriott International’s first Westin-branded residences in India, with the development expected to have a projected topline of ₹15,000 crore.

This comes after the company signed an exclusive agreement with Marriott International in June 2024 to collaborate on the project.

Navdeep Sardana, founder of Whiteland Corporation, told Business Standard that the total investment in The Westin Residences, Gurugram, would be ₹5,600 crore, with the project expected to be completed by 2031.

Expected to be the largest standalone branded residences project announced in India, the 20-acre development will include 1,700 three and four BHK residences, ranging from 2,673 to 4,328 square feet in size.

Sardana stated that currently 1,464 units are being launched in the first phase. “Phase 1 of the launched project will include a select offering of residences, whereas Phase 2, which will include towers, is planned for a future launch,” he added.

According to people in the know, the price range for The Westin Residences, Gurugram, is between ₹6 crore and ₹12 crore, depending on size, configuration, and location within the development.

Sardana added that The Westin Residences, Gurugram, will be a 100 per cent Whiteland Corporation development, with complete investment and execution managed by Whiteland, while Marriott International has extended its brand under a licence agreement.

“As part of our agreement with Marriott International, Whiteland holds exclusive branding rights for Westin Residences in the territories of Gurugram, Dwarka Expressway, and select parts of Delhi until 2032,” he said.

The company is not planning to launch any other Westin-branded residential projects within this exclusive territory during that period.