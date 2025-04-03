From construction sites to factory floor, Indian firms battle heat

With 2025 projected to be the hottest year on record, this would be a harsh summer, especially for those engaged in jobs that require them to work in challenging conditions. Companies across sectors — from manufacturing plants to delivery networks — say they are implementing a range of measures to mitigate the risks of heat stress, dehydration, and exhaustion for their workforce.

For industries like steel manufacturing, where extreme temperatures are part of daily operations, structured heat management protocols are crucial. A spokesperson from Tata Steel said the company has internal guidelines that defines the standard for amenities across all locations. These include cooling water, shaded rest areas, and scheduled hydration breaks.

The guidelines are re-audited before and during the summer season every year, the spokesperson said, adding that tasks are planned in a way that minimises direct exposure to sun. “For all work involving direct sun, we schedule it for cooler hours, allowing for adequate rest breaks,” the spokesperson said. ITC, which operates across diverse sectors, meanwhile, said it tailors its approach to the specific needs of each location and the nature of the work. The company deploys advisories and awareness sessions by doctors on its rolls, and has hydration stations across its factories. For non-air-conditioned shop floors, spot cooling systems and hydration beverages help maintain worker comfort. Working hours for outdoor projects are also changed, based on necessity, an ITC spokesperson said.

Rohit Kishore, chief executive officer, Hero Realty, acknowledged that heatwaves affect both construction, timelines and worker health. To mitigate these challenges, he said the company is looking to install hydration points, adjust work schedules to minimise exposure, and provide protective gear. “Workers and site employees are being trained to recognise heat exhaustion symptoms and take preventive measures, with periodic health checkups by professionals who guide them on staying hydrated and safe,” he added. At Ensemble Infrastructure India, MD and CEO Vikas Rathod outlined comprehensive measures that include electrolyte drinks, portable shade structures and tents at key work sites accessible through the day, mandatory rest breaks in shaded areas equipped with cooling fans, and awareness sessions on heat stress prevention. “Apart from these, air-cooled rest shelters and personal protective equipment (PPE)-like cooling vests are provided in extreme conditions,” he added. With rising summer temperatures, e-commerce and quick commerce companies said they, too, are taking extra precautions to protect their delivery teams.

“After every order, our partners return to Zepto’s dark stores, where they have access to dedicated rest areas, clean washrooms, drinking water, and refreshments — eliminating the need to find rest spots in malls or residential complexes,” said the company in a statement. It added that it also provides the delivery men and women essential gear for rain and cold, while partnering with brands to offer seasonal support. In a LinkedIn post, Zepto Chief Operating Officer Vikas Sharma wrote of one such partnership with Fast&Up India, a sports nutrition and health supplement brand, to distribute hydration supplements to over 100,000 delivery partners.

Eternal (formerly Zomato), meanwhile, said it has expanded its ‘Shelters Project’ to over 2,500 locations, providing resting spots equipped with drinking water, mobile charging stations, and washrooms for gig workers across platforms. The company said in a statement that it also leverages weather forecasting to issue heatwave alerts and runs an awareness drive on its app, reminding riders to stay hydrated. A spokesperson of e-commerce platform Flipkart said they provide hydration support with ORS, glucose, and citrus juice, and have set up cooling zones with mist coolers, chiller pads, and fans at key locations. “Periodic health checks, flexible break schedules, and workforce contingency plans help our teams manage extreme conditions effectively,” the spokesperson said.

Besides providing periodic health checks, heat stroke awareness and first aid, it said it offers flexible break schedules. “Additionally, we have a contingency plan, including temporary shift adjustments and workforce support, to manage extreme heat conditions effectively,” the spokesperson added. BEATING THE HEAT Tata Steel: Providing cooling water, shaded rest areas, and scheduled hydration breaks Similarly, Amazon said it employs advanced heat index monitoring systems in its temperature-controlled buildings. An Amazon spokesperson said the measures include temporarily halting work if necessary. As it prepares for the next few months, Amazon said it is expanding “Project Ashray” – to provide air-conditioned rest areas with access to clean water for delivery associates.