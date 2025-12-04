From rank 127 to No 1 on App Store, Sanchar Saathi gains amid outrage

With the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) hastily withdrawing on Wednesday its earlier directive mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi application (app) on all mobile phones — amid backlash from Opposition parties, civil society, and mobile device makers — there has been one unexpected outcome. The once-ignored Sanchar Saathi app has suddenly surged into the spotlight.

According to Sensor Tower data, the app — ranked 127 on November 20 among the most downloaded apps in India — catapulted to the No. 1 position on the Apple App Store on December 2, overtaking Google Gemini and ChatGPT. It continues to hold the top spot even after the government withdrew the order on December 3.

Sanchar Saathi also jumped sharply on Google Play (Play Store), climbing from rank 122 on December 1 in the overall category — the day DoT issued the directive through the Press Information Bureau — to No. 15 on December 3. The app has held that position through Thursday. Within the productivity category, it rose from rank 15 on December 1 to No. 2 on December 3, and remains in the top tier. The question now is: How long will it stay there once the controversy fades? Industry experts say curiosity about the app — amplified by debates on potential privacy concerns — likely drove the spike in downloads. Some Opposition leaders claim that Bharatiya Janata Party workers downloaded the app in large numbers to show support for the directive, arguing the boost may prove temporary.