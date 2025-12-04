From rank 127 to No 1 on App Store, Sanchar Saathi gains amid outrage

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
With the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) hastily withdrawing on Wednesday its earlier directive mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi application (app) on all mobile phones — amid backlash from Opposition parties, civil society, and mobile device makers — there has been one unexpected outcome. The once-ignored Sanchar Saathi app has suddenly surged into the spotlight.
According to Sensor Tower data, the app — ranked 127 on November 20 among the most downloaded apps in India — catapulted to the No. 1 position on the Apple App Store on December 2, overtaking Google Gemini and ChatGPT. It continues to hold the top spot even after the government withdrew the order on December 3.
Sanchar Saathi also jumped sharply on Google Play (Play Store), climbing from rank 122 on December 1 in the overall category — the day DoT issued the directive through the Press Information Bureau — to No. 15 on December 3. The app has held that position through Thursday. Within the productivity category, it rose from rank 15 on December 1 to No. 2 on December 3, and remains in the top tier.
The question now is: How long will it stay there once the controversy fades?
Industry experts say curiosity about the app — amplified by debates on potential privacy concerns — likely drove the spike in downloads. Some Opposition leaders claim that Bharatiya Janata Party workers downloaded the app in large numbers to show support for the directive, arguing the boost may prove temporary.
Mobile device makers who met with DoT warned that enforcing such pre-installation could set a precedent, encouraging other ministries or state governments to demand the same for their apps. Companies also pointed out that India exports a large number of phones, meaning mandatory installs could require separate production lines for domestic and export devices, complicating manufacturing.
DoT, however, defended the withdrawal on December 3, saying it acted after observing the surge in downloads. The government said that 14 million users have downloaded the app so far, and that 600,000 citizens registered in a single day. It added that with such widespread adoption, mandating installation is no longer necessary.