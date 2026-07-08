FSSAI issues notices to Lotte India, 2 others over misleading claims

Food regulator FSSAI has issued notices to Lotte India, Ferns N Petals and Kubera Foods for misleading claims and violation of labelling norms on their various food products.

In a social media post on Instagram, FSSAI said these companies have been directed to explain within 7 days as to why action should not be initiated against them under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notice to Lotte India Corporation Pvt Ltd "over utilisation of non-compliant pre-printed labels and misleading labelling claims on various food products." FSSAI observed several instances of non-compliance by Lotte India.

"The company utilised non-compliant pre-printed labels bearing the old company name "Lotte India Corporation Ltd" without obtaining prior approval," it added. Moreover, Lotte Choco Pie with Rich Marshmallow, Lotte Choco Pie Real Orange and Lotte Choco Pie Choco Burst bear the claim '100 per cent vegetarian', which has been found to be misleading. Its products 'PEPERO Crunchy Biscuit Sticks' and ' PEPERO Original Biscuit Sticks' do not provide nutritional information in the prescribed manner. Another product Lolly Bliss Lollipop (orange, strawberry & kaccha mango flavours) do not comply with vitamins level under the provisions of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations.

Similarly, Fruitz Eclairs (mango, orange and strawberry flavours) create a misleading impression as the products do not contain fruits. Further, the mandatory disclaimer for the brand/trade name, as required under the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, has not been provided on the front of the pack. In the case of Kubera Foods, FSSAI has issued notice over misleading claims on its product 'Soft and Fresh Cream Bun Pineapple'. The regulator said the front-of-pack claims "100 per cent natural" and "No preservatives, colours & flavours" while the product label declares preservative, synthetic food colour and added flavouring substances. The claims 'pure', ' fresh' and' natural' are in violation with the law.

Regarding Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd, the FSSAI said it has issued notice over misleading claims and labelling of a product named 'roasted almond chocolate'. "Notice issued regarding misleading claims, including 'premium chocolate' on the front of the pack despite the product containing hydrogenated vegetable fat...," the regulator said. The product was also found to have labelling deficiencies related to per cent RDA (recommended dietary allowance) declaration and ingredient disclosure, the FSSAI said. Recently, FSSAI issued notice to many companies including Heritage Foods Ltd for misleading claim of its product "fresh paneer" as part of its efforts to safeguard consumers interest.