GCCs lead commercial real estate space leasings as people return to office

Real estate space absorption by global capability centres (GCCs) across the country has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, driven by stricter return-to-office policies, a surge in hiring over the last two years, and headroom for future expansion plans.

GCCs have leased or committed to take about 27.7 million square feet (sq ft) of Grade-A commercial real estate in 2024 and 24.1 million sq ft in 2023, which represented 36 per cent and 38 per cent of the overall absorption, according to data sourced from real estate consultancy firm JLL.

In comparison, the total space absorbed in 2019 and 2020 was 18.5 million sq ft and 23.8 million sq ft, respectively. This represents an absorption of 31.4 per cent and almost 57 per cent in 2019 and 2020, respectively, by GCCs.

“The pendulum has swung a bit to the other side when it comes to hybrid working policies,” said Arindam Mukherjee, a partner with EY. “If you look at the largest workplaces, there are very few teams that remain remote. Most companies want them to come back and have established various rules around it. While the hybrid option is there, there is more emphasis on working from the office than being fully remote,” Mukherjee added. More and more companies have asked their employees to be present in offices at least three days a week, with some even making it mandatory to be present five days. For example, JP Morgan and Amazon have mandated a strict five-day office policy along with other global banks.

“We have come to realise the immense value of being in the office, as in-person collaboration accelerates decision-making, boosts engagement, and fosters stronger connections among teams. While working from home offers flexibility, the benefits of face-to-face interaction are undeniable,” said an HR manager of a US retail GCC, who did not want to be named. India has about 1,800 GCCs across business verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, aerospace, and oil and gas, as per a recent report by IT industry body Nasscom. Those centres are expected to contribute about $112 billion in IT export revenue for the financial year ending March. Additionally, 120 new GCCs set up shop in India over the last 30 months and have already hired 41,000 full-time employees. Within GCCs, the space taken up was led by manufacturing and industrial centres at 24 per cent, followed by BFSI centres at 19.6 per cent.

Companies are also making provisions for higher workspace areas for employees. Traditionally, it was about 100 sq ft, but that has gone up by 20–30 per cent as companies look for more collaborative workspaces, according to Rahul Arora, senior managing director at JLL. The capability centres have also been on a headhunting spree for engineers with specialised skill sets. They added nearly 140,000 people this financial year, up from about 60,000 in FY24. For FY26, it is expected to touch 180,000, with about 100 new GCCs expected to start operations in India, as per data from specialised staffing firm Xpheno.