Geopolitical tensions shake Indian firms; 63% impose hiring freeze: Report

Geopolitical tensions, including wars in the Middle East, have impacted the Indian workplace with 63 per cent of respondents confirming that their companies are either freezing hiring or downsizing teams, claims a report.

Over 63 per cent of respondents said their companies are either freezing hiring or downsizing teams with another 15 per cent noting a visible shift toward contract-based or freelance roles as the geopolitical tension escalates, the report by staffing solutions and HR services provider Genius Consultants has claimed.

The report is based on an online survey among 2,006 employees from across sectors in the country during May 12 to June 6.

Further, the report revealed that 36 per cent of the employees interviewed stated that their salary growth, bonuses, or appraisals are affected in light of geopolitical instability. Over 21 per cent said there is an increase in workload pressure and project timelines while 22 per cent reported that international business exposure or travel is disrupted, and 21 per cent stated that team morale and job confidence are taking a downturn, it added. The report said that 30 per cent of employees admitted that they are extremely worried and are already witnessing early warning signs while 26 per cent described themselves as mildly concerned and closely monitoring the situation.