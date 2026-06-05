Glenmark launches Lacosamide injection in US, targets $15.2 million market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its US arm has launched Lacosamide Injection USP , a generic version of UCB's Vimpat Injection, in the US market.

The company said the product, available in 200 mg/20 mL single-dose vials, is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference-listed drug Vimpat Injection, which treats epilepsy.

According to IQVIA data cited by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals , the Vimpat Injection market generated annual sales of about $15.2 million in the 12 months ended April 2026, indicating the market opportunity for the newly launched generic product.

Marc Kikuchi, President and Business Head, North America, said the launch reflects the company's strategy to expand its differentiated product portfolio in the US and strengthen its presence in the injectable medicines segment.