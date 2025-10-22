Home / Industry / News / Govt calls for 'open house' to discuss steel import issues with industry

Govt calls for 'open house' to discuss steel import issues with industry

Companies and associations may present their issues in the open house scheduled for October 27 in the national capital, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement

Steel
The development comes at a time when domestic players have been complaining about cheap imports affecting their competitiveness.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Monday called for an "open house" to discuss issues related to steel imports with industry stakeholders.

Companies and associations may present their issues in the open house scheduled for October 27 in the national capital, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

The development comes at a time when domestic players have been complaining about cheap imports affecting their competitiveness.

The Reserve Bank India (RBI) has also noted that steel imports have seen a surge, largely driven by lower import prices. It has also called for policy support to boost the competitiveness of domestic steel production.

"The dumping of cheap steel from global producers may pose a risk to the domestic steel production, which can be mitigated through suitable policy measures," as per an article published in the Reserve Bank's October Bulletin.

"The dumping of cheap steel from global producers may pose a risk to the domestic steel production, which can be mitigated through suitable policy measures. The recent initiative to impose the safeguard duty provides insulation against the import dumping," said the article titled 'Steel Under Siege: Understanding the Impact of Dumping on India'.

India imports steel products to supplement its consumption demand. The country's iron and steel imports expanded by 10.7 per cent in the first half of 2024-25 and recorded a contraction in the second half of 2024-25, mainly due to safeguard duties.

The government has already imposed a 12 per cent safeguard duty on imports of certain steel products in the country for three years. The duty has been imposed on recommendations of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), under the commerce and industry ministry.

As per official data, India's imports of finished steel rose to 0.67 million tonnes (MT) in August 2025 compared with 0.45 MT in July 2025.

Shares of major countries like China, Taiwan and Germany fell in India's steel imports in August 2025 as compared to those of August 2024. In the case of Korea, Japan, Russia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Italy, the share has increased.

In April-August period of FY26, the country has been a net importer of steel with inbound shipments exceeding exports by 0.28 MT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

PM Modi to unveil next-generation MSME reforms by first half of December

Govt expands definition of indigenous tech under gasification scheme

Premium

Freshers back in demand as IT companies revive campus hiring drive

Premium

Festive spirit fuels record growth for India's faith-tech startups

NHAI to deploy Network Survey Vehicles to analyse 21,000 km highways

Topics :Steel Industrysteeltrade

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story