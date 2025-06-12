Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / SECI invites bids for 2,000 MW solar project with energy storage system

SECI invites bids for 2,000 MW solar project with energy storage system

The last date to submit online bid is July 22, and for offline it is July 24, 2025. The bids will be opened on July 25

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is a nodal agency for auctioning renewable energy projects. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned SECI on Thursday invited bids for setting up a 2,000 MW solar project with co-located energy storage systems in India.

In February, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) issued an advisory on co-locating energy storage systems with solar power projects, a move aimed at enhancing the cost efficiency and stability of the grid.

As per the bid document on the SECI website, the selection of a solar power developer (SPD) for the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) grid-connected project with 1000 MW/4000 MWh Energy Storage Systems (ESS) will be under a tariff-based competitive bidding (SECI-ISTS-XX) process.

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), is a nodal agency for auctioning renewable energy projects.

 

The last date to submit online bid is July 22, and for offline it is July 24, 2025. The bids will be opened on July 25.

Also Read

solar panel

SG Mart enters renewables with solar brand, wins ₹266 crore orders

solar

SEPC wins ₹650 crore EPC contract for 133 MW solar project in Maharashtra

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC Group starts Nokh solar project, total capacity reaches 80,708 MW

solar panel

Solar federation to govt: Extend transmission waiver charges by a year

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

IndiGrid to acquire 300 MW solar project, transmission asset for ₹2,108 cr

"The projects shall be located at the locations chosen by the bidder/SPD at its own discretion and cost, risk and responsibility," the document said.

A single project can be set up at multiple locations with different delivery points. The ESS component needs to be co-located with the project. However, in case of a project at multiple locations, the ESS needs to be co-located with at least one of the components, it said.

Under the special condition of the bid, "ESS of at least 0.5 MW/2 MWh capacity for 1 MW project capacity shall mandatorily be installed as part of the project. It is clarified that ESS charged using a source other than solar power would not qualify as solar power".

As per the National Electricity Plan published by the Central Electricity Authority, in order to integrate the 364 GW of solar and 121 GW of wind capacity by 2031-32, India would require 73.93 GW/411.4 GWh of storage capacity (26.69 GW/175.18 GWh from PSP - Pumped Storage Project - and 47.24 GW/236.22 GWh from BESS).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bharat Biotech, Covaxin

Bharat Biotech signs pact with GSK to develop Shigella vaccine candidate

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

EY, Deloitte step up tech, business consulting hiring: Amrop study

Premiumiron ore, NMDC

NMDC plans to hire nearly 1,000 in Chhattisgarh recruitment drive

PremiumHighways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

UP govt acquires 18,000 acres in Bundelkhand for industrial development

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Tier-2 housing supply falls 35% in Q1 2025, affordable segment hit hardest

Topics : solar power projects CEA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAP SSC Supplementary ResultGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon