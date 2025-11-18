Home / Industry / News / Growth-enabling regulatory and economic framework required for satcom

Growth-enabling regulatory and economic framework required for satcom

The senior executive added that satellite broadband was a complementary service to terrestrial networks and would serve use cases where terrestrial networks

telecom
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Eutelsat-OneWeb, backed by Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal, has sought a growth-enabling regulatory and economic framework, even as the carrier along with Jio-SES and US-based Starlink readies for launch following spectrum allocation.
 
Eutelsat-OneWeb’s VP for APAC operations, Neha Idnani, said that regulatory clarity was critical for the adoption of satellite broadband services and for more investment into these technologies and services in India.
 
“The economic value of satcom (satellite communications) is not going to come from the likes of spectrum monetisation or licence fees but from digital inclusion,” she said at the India International Space Conclave on Tuesday, adding that the company was ready to offer its services in the Indian market, having deployed it globally in several countries.
 
The senior executive added that satellite broadband was a complementary service to terrestrial networks and would serve use cases where terrestrial networks — either technically, or for security requirements, or commercially — cannot be used as the primary mode of communication due to disasters or geopolitical environments.
 
Pawan Goenka, chairman of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), the government body that regulates and promotes space activities in the country, said that Starlink, OneWeb and Jio-SES were ready to launch commercial services once the telecom regulator and Department of Telecommunications (DoT) finalised spectrum assignment. He added that applications of Amazon’s Kuiper and Globalstar, the satellite partner for Apple, were being reviewed.
 
As things stand, DoT has sent back some recommendations of Trai on satellite spectrum allocation to the regulator, including a relook at charging an additional Rs 500 per year from service providers in urban areas due to unclear demarcation between urban and rural. DoT has also sought review of the recommendation of Rs 3,500 per MHz annual spectrum charge on a minimum basis for geostationary orbit and non-geostationary orbit, fixed and mobile satellite services, on grounds that the amount was too low and may not prevent hoarding of the asset, which is otherwise a scarce resource.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

As the world turns its back on fossil fuels, Coal India faces a reckoning

Premium

Biz leaders stress on looking beyond coding, focusing on products

CCI moves NCLAT seeking clarity on WhatsApp, Meta's data sharing order

Premium

India must target biotech sovereignty by 2047: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Premium

FHRAI urges tax perks likely to drive hotel expansion beyond metros

Topics :Bharti AirtelSunil MittalTelecom industry

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story