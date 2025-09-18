Bricks to continue under GST 2.0 special composition scheme at 12%

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has retained the existing levy on bricks under the special composition scheme introduced in April 2022. Under the scheme, bricks (other than sand lime bricks) continue to attract GST at 6 per cent without input tax credit (ITC) and 12 per cent with ITC, with a lower registration threshold of Rs 20 lakh instead of Rs 40 lakh applicable to goods.

“The GST Council in its 56th meeting held on 3 September 2025 did not recommend any change to the special composition scheme rates except on sand lime bricks, on which the GST rate has been recommended to be reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. Hence, all kinds of bricks except sand lime bricks continue to attract GST of 6 per cent without ITC and 12 per cent with ITC, with a threshold limit of Rs 20 lakh,” the Finance Ministry said in the FAQs.