Lit or dim? Delhi firework traders wait for Supreme Court's spark

On October 10, the Supreme Court (SC) reserved its verdict on whether the absolute ban on firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) should be lifted for five days — October 18 to 22 — to allow the use of eco-friendly pyrotechnics, igniting hope among Delhi-NCR and Sivakasi dealers. The court observed that a complete ban in Delhi-NCR is “neither practical nor ideal”, as such restrictions are often violated.

Fingers crossed in Delhi

After years of a complete ban on sales, traders in Delhi-NCR are cautious. Hopes are high, but shops remain shuttered. “Until there is a written order from the court, we cannot procure any material,” says a dealer in Delhi’s Paiwalan Bazar.

Once a hub for Diwali pyrotechnics, Delhi’s Daryaganj market now has most shop names hidden under sheets or converted into storage for other goods. “For many years now, we shut the shops and sell green crackers on carts during Diwali. We only sell sound pyrotechnics or the ones used by kids,” says Rashid Khan, another seller. ‘Used by kids’ is the local shorthand for small, low-emission sparklers. A few shopkeepers hinted that ‘bigger’ bursts might appear as Diwali approaches. “If some still reach the city through illegal channels, why can’t licensed traders get a few days to operate legally?” asks another trader. “But we remain hopeful this time,” he adds.

The owner of Dharam Fire Works in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar points out that with Diwali just a week away, every day of delay in the verdict is a huge loss. “When the order comes, only then can we start manufacturing. This process will take two to three days,” he says, hoping for a day or two of strong sales this season. Other dealers noted that even a three-day window could yield profits in the lakhs before the ban resumes. Haryana’s Farrukhnagar, a major supplier to Delhi before the ban, has been buzzing in recent days. “Enquiries from Delhi have increased to over a hundred a day,” says a trader at Super Fireworks. “However, we are not giving any

confirmations yet,” he adds. Sivakasi sets the stage With Delhi still in limbo, celebrations have already begun in India’s fireworks capital, Sivakasi, around 2,630 kilometres away. Sivakasi accounts for 85 per cent of India’s pyrotechnics manufacturing. “This is the first positive news in more than nine years regarding the Delhi-NCR market. The region used to contribute 5–10 per cent of total sales from Sivakasi,” said Balaji T K from Sree Balaji Fireworks. Following environmental concerns, the apex court first banned sales in November 2016 by suspending licences of all sellers in the region. Seasonal restrictions followed, culminating in a year-round ban in 2024.

“This is a positive sign that authorities now realise these pyrotechnics are not the primary cause of Delhi-NCR pollution. We hope they and the court revisit the ban on barium. We cannot manufacture many key items like sparklers, chakris, anars, twinkling stars, and pencils due to this,” said Murali Asaithambi, vice-president of the Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association. According to the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association, the industry in Sivakasi was worth around ₹3,000 crore pre-pandemic, which sources now estimate has risen to about ₹5,000 crore. Standard Fireworks, the largest player, holds a 5 per cent market share in an unorganised sector.

Delhi’s air: A delicate balance Air quality remains a pressing concern for Delhi. According to the 2024 World Air Quality Report, the city was the second most polluted in the world, with an average PM2.5 concentration of 91.8 micrograms per cubic metre. Experts warn that allowing green pyrotechnics could offset recent improvements. “Delhi’s air quality is already worse than the World Health Organization’s recommended limits. When baseline air is toxic, any additional emissions, however small, worsen the situation,” says Madhukar Varshney, founder of environmental non-governmental organisation Rise Foundation. “Even if green variants release 20–30 per cent fewer pollutants than conventional bursts, they still emit particulate matter, metals, and gases — especially during stagnant winter conditions when atmospheric dispersion is minimal,” he adds.