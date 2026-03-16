How Pokemon Go's maker is building geospatial models to guide robots

VPS enables robots to reach designated locations accurately and autonomously. For instance, Niantic Spatial serves as the core infrastructure partner for Coco Robotics’ delivery fleet.
To guide robots with greater accuracy in dense urban environments, the company’s model has been trained on a large dataset of images. “The promise of last-mile robotics is immense, but the reality of navigating chaotic city streets is one of the hardest engineering challenges,” according to John Hanke, chief executive officer (CEO), Niantic Spatial.
Why use VPS when we have GPS?
The system is particularly useful in areas where GPS struggles with location precision, such as dense urban neighbourhoods where multiple buildings within a single block can weaken GPS signals. In some cases, there is a complete loss of signal. “The new release of the product delivers best-in-class reliability, flexible data inputs from a wide range of 2D and 3D data sources, and global coverage without pre-scanning,” Niantic Spatial said in a blog post.