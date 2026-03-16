Odisha bio-refinery faces production delays due to tech challenges: Centre

Gopi said the project’s implementation timeline has been impacted by several constraints. Apart from pandemic-related disruptions, the availability of specialised technology vendors and extended delivery timelines for critical equipment have slowed progress. “The 2G ethanol technology for commercial-scale production is still at a nascent stage globally, with developers facing challenges in the biomass conversion process, resulting in longer commissioning timelines compared to conventional ethanol plants,” he said.

The Bargarh bio-refinery will utilise about two lakh tonnes of rice straw annually as feedstock, which will be sourced from Bhatli, Ambabhona, Sohela, Burla, Lakhanpur and nearby areas. It will contribute to a cleaner environment due to the usage of waste rice straw for ethanol production, thereby reducing waste straw burning in fields. The plant is based on zero-liquid-discharge technology, where all water will be recycled back into the plant.