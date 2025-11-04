Home / Industry / News / Hyundai launches facelifted Venue, strengthens compact SUV portfolio

Hyundai launches facelifted Venue, strengthens compact SUV portfolio

Hyundai Motor India unveiled the facelifted Venue and Venue N Line, adding more features and variants as it banks on compact SUVs to power the next phase of its growth in India

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India
HMIL’s Venue is a compact SUV, less than four metres in length. The company said the updated Venue would be the first model to roll out of its new Pune plant and among 26 products planned by 2030. | File Image
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday launched the facelift of the Venue and Venue N Line, saying the compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment has the highest potential for growth in the Indian market.
 
Why is Hyundai focusing on compact SUVs for growth?
 
HMIL’s Venue is a compact SUV, less than four metres in length. The company said the updated Venue would be the first model to roll out of its new Pune plant and among 26 products planned by 2030.
 
Speaking at the launch, HMIL Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said compact diesel SUVs stand to benefit the most from the recent GST rate cuts and could drive the next wave of demand in the segment. “If you see the GST structure, small SUVs have received the maximum benefit. Small SUVs have seen a reduction of around 11 per cent for petrol and 13 per cent for diesel,” Garg said.
 
He added that this is why Hyundai has also launched a diesel automatic variant of the Venue on Tuesday to cater to rising demand in this space.
 
What features and variants does the new Venue offer?
 
Priced from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Venue and Venue N Line come in multiple powertrain options — 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The diesel version now offers both manual and automatic transmission choices.
 
The facelift features a longer wheelbase, panoramic dual 12.3-inch displays, connected car technology with over-the-air updates, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with 16 driver-assistance features.
 
How has the Venue performed in the Indian market?
 
Hyundai said the Venue has been one of its most successful nameplates, with over 700,000 units sold since its debut in 2019 and a consistent position among the top three compact SUVs in India.
 
According to the company, the facelifted Venue and Venue N Line will strengthen its SUV portfolio and reinforce its position as a key player in the under-four-metre compact SUV segment.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Europe winter travel costs for Indians drop up to 40%, says Cox and Kings

Producers concerned about India's import curbs on met coke: JSW Steel CEO

India's clean-industry pipeline hampered by financing, other delays: Report

Century Real Estate to launch ₹3,000 cr mixed-use project in East Bengaluru

India may cancel stalled green power projects struggling to find clients

Topics :Hyundai in IndiaHyundai IndiaSUVs

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story