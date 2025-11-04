Hyundai launches facelifted Venue, strengthens compact SUV portfolio

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday launched the facelift of the Venue and Venue N Line, saying the compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment has the highest potential for growth in the Indian market.

Why is Hyundai focusing on compact SUVs for growth?

HMIL’s Venue is a compact SUV, less than four metres in length. The company said the updated Venue would be the first model to roll out of its new Pune plant and among 26 products planned by 2030.

Speaking at the launch, HMIL Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said compact diesel SUVs stand to benefit the most from the recent GST rate cuts and could drive the next wave of demand in the segment. “If you see the GST structure, small SUVs have received the maximum benefit. Small SUVs have seen a reduction of around 11 per cent for petrol and 13 per cent for diesel,” Garg said.

He added that this is why Hyundai has also launched a diesel automatic variant of the Venue on Tuesday to cater to rising demand in this space. What features and variants does the new Venue offer? Priced from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Venue and Venue N Line come in multiple powertrain options — 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The diesel version now offers both manual and automatic transmission choices. The facelift features a longer wheelbase, panoramic dual 12.3-inch displays, connected car technology with over-the-air updates, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with 16 driver-assistance features.