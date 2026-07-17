IAMAI launches E-Commerce Council to strengthen digital commerce ecosystem

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Friday launched the E-Commerce Council of India (ECCI), a nationwide platform dedicated to advancing the country's digital commerce ecosystem through collaborative engagement among industry, government and other key stakeholders.

The ECCI initiative has so far onboarded 70-80 members, including companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Indiamart, ixigo, Uber, Rapido, Shiprocket, eBay, Urban Company and Meesho.

ECCI said it will work across key pillars that are central to the future of digital commerce, including service e-commerce, product e-commerce, digital trade, logistics and supply chain, mobility, MSME enablement and market access, and travel tech.

Speaking on the objectives of ECCI, Subho Ray, president of IAMAI, said digital commerce has become one of the defining pillars of the country's digital economy and is transforming how businesses operate, how consumers access products and services, and how Indian enterprises participate in domestic and global markets. "The next phase of growth will depend on sustained collaboration between industry and government to build an ecosystem that is innovative, trusted and globally competitive. The ECCI has been established with this vision. It will serve as a collaborative platform for industry stakeholders to engage with policymakers, generate research, develop best practices and contribute to policy discussions that shape the future of digital commerce in India," Ray said.

As part of its long-term roadmap, ECCI said it aims to organise an annual Indian E-Commerce Summit (IECS) that will bring together leaders from government, industry, academia and the global digital commerce community to deliberate on the future of digital commerce and digital trade. During the event, economist Laveesh Bhandari said: "The next phase of growth for India's e-commerce sector will depend not just on innovation, but also on collaboration. The industry must come together and speak in a common voice on key policy issues. Such a move will enable more informed policymaking, greater regulatory certainty, and a conducive business environment that supports sustainable growth while delivering greater value to consumers, sellers and the broader economy."