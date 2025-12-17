Steel sector earnings to stay subdued in FY26 amid oversupply: ICRA

India’s steel sector is likely to face subdued earnings through FY26 as domestic prices remain under pressure from oversupply and weak global demand, ICRA has warned in its latest outlook.

What is ICRA’s outlook for steel sector earnings in FY26?

ICRA, during the agency’s webinar on steel industry trends and outlook. “Earnings are expected to remain subdued as margins have tightened due to softer prices,” said Sumit Jhunjhunwala, vice-president and sector head,, during the agency’s webinar on steel industry trends and outlook.

He said EBITDA per tonne is expected to be around $108 in FY26, which is at the lower end of ICRA’s $100 to $150 per tonne range for a stable outlook.

“If there are any further cost, price or demand headwinds in 2027, there is a real possibility of revising the sector outlook to negative,” Jhunjhunwala cautioned. Why are domestic steel prices under pressure? Hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices are trading at historically steep discounts to import parity. Jhunjhunwala said domestic prices were around Rs 46,000 per tonne, compared to landed import costs of around Rs 54,000 per tonne in early December, creating a discount of almost $93 per tonne. He described the situation as “quite unusual historically”, adding that domestic prices are typically at parity or at a slight premium when demand is strong.

The pressure stems from nearly 15 million tonnes of capacity commissioned in recent quarters alongside muted global demand. Capacity utilisation is expected to be around 80 per cent this fiscal. Despite this, Indian steelmakers plan to add nearly 80 million tonnes of capacity by 2031, involving investments of $45 to $50 billion. How are global trends affecting steel demand and prices? Global conditions remain challenging. Jhunjhunwala said China’s real estate sector has seen negative growth in investment for more than 36 months, depressing demand. Chinese steel exports have doubled from about 60 million tonnes to nearly 120 million tonnes in a decade, adding to global price pressure.