India crosses 100 mn sq ft flex office space as GCC demand surges

India's flex office space crossed the 100 million square feet (msf) mark as the sector ended fiscal year 2026 (FY26) at its strongest commercial footing yet, marked by robust revenue growth, expanding profitability, sustained occupancy levels, and increasing enterprise adoption, according to a report by myHQ.

Utkarsh Kawatra, co-founder and chief executive officer, myHQ, said, "The sector has moved past the question of whether flex works as a business model. The results confirm it does. What we witnessed in FY26 was not merely expansion, but validation of the industry's long-term fundamentals and path to profitability. Global capability centres (GCCs) are now the single biggest demand driver, the average deal size has roughly doubled in two years, and customer tenures are lengthening. India's flex sector enters FY27 in a position of genuine strength."