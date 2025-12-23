India ordered 93 million biryanis in 2025, Swiggy report shows trends

Biryani remained the most ordered dish, with 93 million orders placed during the year — about 194 per minute — according to the 10th edition of ‘How India Swiggy’d’ report, which offers a snapshot of food patterns, based on orders placed between January 1 and November 30, 2025.

Burgers ranked second with 44.2 million orders, followed by pizza at 40.1 million. Veg dosa recorded 26.2 million orders.

Snack-time ordering, concentrated between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., favoured burgers, led by chicken burgers (6.3 million orders) and veg burgers (4.2 million). Other popular snacks included chicken rolls, veg pizza, and chicken nuggets. Traditional pairings persisted: 3.42 million samosas and 2.9 million cups of adrak chai (ginger tea) were ordered during snack hours.

Dessert orders were led by white chocolate cake (6.9 million), followed by chocolate cake (5.4 million) and gulab jamun (4.5 million). Among Indian sweets, kaju barfi and besan ladoo ranked highest. Chocolate also dominated ice cream orders. Global cuisines gained ground. Mexican food logged 16 million orders, Tibetan cuisine over 12 million, and Korean food 4.7 million. Matcha was the most searched international food item. At the same time, regional cuisines expanded. Pahari cuisine grew ninefold, while Malabari, Rajasthani, Malvani, and other regional categories nearly doubled. Dinner remained the primary ordering occasion, with volumes about 32 per cent higher than lunch.