India's coal production hits record 1 bn tonne milestone for first time

Marking a significant milestone, India achieved coal production of 1 billion tonne (bt) on Thursday — the highest ever since the inception of coal mining in the country. This record was achieved days before the close of the current financial year.

Union minister for coal and mines, G Kishan Reddy, wrote on his social media handles: “With cutting-edge technologies and efficient methods, we’ve not only increased production but also ensured sustainable and responsible mining. This achievement will fuel our increasing power demands, drive economic growth, and ensure a brighter future for every Indian.”

The Union government had earlier projected coal production to reach 1 bt by FY24, but it was later pushed to FY25. In a public statement, the Union ministry of coal said the record production reflects the government’s strategic reforms and policies, such as amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the opening of the coal sector to private players through the commercial auctioning of coal blocks.

“These initiatives have led to a marked increase in the availability of domestic coal, progressively substituting imports and significantly contributing to foreign exchange savings. From April to December 2024, India’s coal imports declined by 8.4 per cent, resulting in forex savings of around $5.43 billion compared to the same period of last year,” it said. After facing demand–supply mismatch during the post-Covid years, coal production has jumped during the last two years, owing to high production by national miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) and increased output from privately owned mines. CIL, in a written statement to this paper, said, “Breaching 1 billion tonne coal production is truly a significant milestone. With coal spearheading the country’s energy sector, increased indigenous output is a major step towards self-reliance. CIL is proud of its role in this achievement under the guidance of Hon’ble PM and the aegis of the country’s coal ministry.”

Out of the 1 bt production, CIL has contributed 0.76 bt (760 million tonne). Privately owned captive and commercial coal mines have produced 0.18 bt, up by 29 per cent over FY24. Coal mines were awarded to private companies and state-owned utilities over the last nine years. This came after a 2014 Supreme Court decision cancelled all coal block allocations made over the past two decades. From 2021 onwards, the coal ministry opened up the coal mining sector for private players to also sell coal. India is the second-largest producer of coal after China. The country's power generation relies on coal-based power, meeting close to 75 per cent of the nation’s electricity demand. The country majorly imports high-grade coal from Indonesia and Australia, which is not available in India. This is used for blending with domestic coal to improve efficiency or by imported coal-based thermal power plants.