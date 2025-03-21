Snowflake collaborates with Nasscom to equip 100,000 learners in India

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Cloud company Snowflake today announced its collaboration with FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative by Nasscom and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with a vision to make India a Digital Talent Nation.

Through this collaboration, Snowflake and Nasscom expect to enrol over 100,000 professional and student learners onto Snowflake’s free, on-demand, entry-level data and AI skills courses over the next two years. This initiative is supported by Snowflake’s global programme, One Million Minds + One Platform, aimed towards global AI upskilling.

Although India ranks number one in AI skills penetration and holds the first and fifth ranks globally in AI talent concentration and AI scientific publications, respectively, the current gap between demand and supply is about 51 per cent. It is expected that by 2026, the estimated demand for AI professionals in India will exceed 1 million.

Through this collaboration, Snowflake and Nasscom are addressing the critical skills gap by providing access to training and resources, ensuring that data and AI professionals are fully equipped with the necessary tools to succeed in the ever-evolving data landscape.

By joining the FutureSkills Prime platform, Snowflake will gain access to over 2,100 institutions within Nasscom's academia network. Snowflake's training courses will be integrated into the university curriculum as either mandatory or optional programmes in alignment with India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These courses are available to undergraduate and postgraduate students (starting from their second year in degree or diploma programmes, aged 16 and above), as well as working professionals looking to enhance their careers.

Cassie Wallgren, vice-president of global educational services, Snowflake, stated, “Together, we are bridging today’s skills gap and building a future-ready workforce equipped to lead in a data-driven world. Through accessible learning pathways, industry-recognised certifications, and hands-on experience, this collaboration empowers individuals to unlock new career opportunities. It will shape the next generation of innovators, driving advancements in AI, technology, and beyond.”

The Snowflake courses will be aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), which follows the National Credit Framework (NCrF) guidelines. The NSQF alignment will help learners integrate practical skills into their curriculum, enhancing their employability opportunities while meeting industry demands. Upon completing the approved courses, the students will be offered university credits aligned with their existing ecosystem.

Abhilasha Gaur, chief executive officer of IT and ITeS SSC Nasscom, emphasised the impact of this initiative, stating, “As India continues to lead in digital transformation and data-driven innovation, we are thrilled to partner with Snowflake. The courses offered by them will equip students and professionals with the knowledge and expertise to harness the power of AI and Data Cloud, accelerating business growth and technological advancements across industries.”

“There is no AI strategy without a data strategy. Snowflake’s commitment to bridging the skills gap in the data and AI sectors aligns seamlessly with Nasscom’s mission to advance India’s IT and technology workforce. Snowflake's specialised courses in data and AI domains are strategically designed to enhance learners' career prospects and industry readiness. The collaboration aims to pave the way for a future in which organisations can use their data to gain competitive advantage, innovate, and achieve long-term success," said Vijayant Rai, managing director – India, Snowflake.

FutureSkills Prime currently has over 20 lakh learners upskilling at various stages of their career journeys. Through six free learning modules, Snowflake offers a structured, step-by-step programme designed to support all data professional roles—from beginners to experts—including data engineers, analysts, architects, data scientists, machine learning (ML) engineers, administrators, and developers. Learners who successfully complete the courses will receive certifications from both Nasscom and Snowflake, enhancing their credentials and increasing their professional value in the job market.