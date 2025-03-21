Home / Industry / News / 83% engineering graduates have no jobs, internship offers: Report

83% engineering graduates have no jobs, internship offers: Report

The survey is based on responses of 30K+ GenZ professionals and 700 HR leaders

College students, students
Photo: Shutterstock
Shivani Shinde
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 7:00 PM IST
Unstop, the community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, said that 83% of engineering school (E-school) graduates and 46% of business school (B-school) graduates remain without a job or internship offer in its report ‘Unstop Talent Report 2025’.
 
A significant 51% of GenZ professionals seek multiple income streams through freelancing and side hustle, with the number rising to 59% among B-school students.
 
The report also delves into the glaring gender pay gaps. Two in three female arts & science graduates earn below ₹6 LPA, while their male counterparts largely surpass this mark. However, B-schools and E-schools demonstrate pay parity, ensuring fair compensation irrespective of gender.
 
The survey is based on responses of over 30,000 GenZ professionals and 700 HR leaders. The survey had participation from 72% E-schools, 16% B-schools and 12% arts, science and commerce colleges.
 
Key findings: 
-- 51% GenZ want to build multiple income streams through side hustles, freelancing and other gigs. Among B-schools, this jumps to 59%

-- Two in three Arts & Science female graduates earn less than ₹6 LPA, while Two in three male graduates cross this mark
--B-school and E-school show pay parity, ensuring a level playing field regardless of gender
-- 77% GenZ want monthly or project-based reviews to stay on track
--71% recruiters still stick to traditional check-ins like annual, biannual, and quarterly reviews
-- 70% GenZ engage in case studies, ideathons, quizzes, and simulations. But only 25% recruiters prefer them as their #1 strategy to engage talent
-- Premier college tags have no impact on 73% recruiters
-- One in four undergraduates had unpaid internships in 2024, a 2x jump from just 1 in 8 in 2023
-- 25% offers now come from next-gen sectors, including e-commerce, startups, and product
 
Topics :internshipsengineeringGraduates in IndiaTechies job offers

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

