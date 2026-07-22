India's foldable smartphone market gets ready for Apple-led big flip

Since Samsung launched its first foldable smartphone in September 2019, cumulative shipments are expected to cross the 3 million mark for the first time by the end of CY26. By the end of CY25, cumulative shipments stood at 2.5 million units.

However, the impact of Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market is unlikely to be fully reflected this year, as the launch is expected only in the latter part of the second half. As a result, Counterpoint analyst Shubham Singh estimates that Apple’s installed base of foldable iPhones will account for less than 1 per cent of India’s foldable smartphone market in CY26. Indian consumers, however, could surprise on the upside.