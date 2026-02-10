India's January power demand hits 16-year high at 143 billion units

India’s power demand rose 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 143 billion units (BUs) in January, marking the highest consumption for the month since 2010, primarily on the back of severe cold wave conditions across northern and eastern regions of the country.

Peak power demand in January touched 245 gigawatt (Gw), surpassing the previous summer peak of 243 Gw recorded in June last year. This surge was largely attributed to higher heating demand during the peak of North India’s cold wave on January 9, ratings agency Crisil said in a report.

The report also attributed the rise in power demand to sustained manufacturing activity. Although growth moderated slightly, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased to 55.4 in January from 55.0 in December.

Overall, power demand is expected to grow 1.5 per cent Y-o-Y to 1,730 BUs in 2025-26, driven by a harsh winter and steady economic growth, but partially offset by a prolonged monsoon. The real-time market (RTM) volume increased 52.8 per cent to 4,638 million units (MUs) in January and the average market clearing price (MCP) in the RTM segment declined 16 per cent to ₹3.72 per unit in the same period. The MCP in the day-ahead market (DAM) also declined 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3.86 per unit. “The declining prices provided an opportunity for distribution companies (discoms) and commercial and industrial consumers to meet their demand at competitive prices and replace costlier power by procuring through exchanges,” the report said.