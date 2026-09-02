India's small-scale fishers face unpredictable climate risks: Report

India’s small-scale fishermen and women face increasingly unpredictable climate risks. Rising temperatures, storm surges, changes in fish availability and shifts in monsoon and fishing seasons are emerging as serious threats to their livelihoods, a new report on the sector prepared for the proposed National Plan of Action for Small-Scale Fisheries (NPOA-SSF) said on Wednesday.

The report, prepared by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO) in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and other experts, also identified vulnerabilities, including insecure coastal tenure, poor market access, gender exclusion and uneven access to welfare schemes.

The report assesses the fisheries sector, maps stakeholders, and identifies gaps in the existing legal and governance framework as part of the initiation phase of the FAO-guided NPOA-SSF process in India.