India may cut industrial gas allocation as Qatar LNG halt strains supply

State-owned QatarEnergy has halted production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid attacks on its facilities as tensions rise in West Asia after Iran retaliated following a US and Israeli military strike. Qatar is India’s largest LNG supplier. Industrial players have been informed in advance and asked to look for alternate fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fuel oil in case of a cut, said a senior executive from a gas company.
Following the production halt, India’s largest LNG importer, Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), on March 3 issued a force majeure notice to QatarEnergy and its offtakers, including GAIL (India), Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).