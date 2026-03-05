Urban-rural FMCG growth gap narrows in December quarter, says NIQ

The gap between the Indian urban and rural fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market narrowed in the October–December quarter, market researcher NIQ said in its latest report.

While “rural markets continued to outpace urban consumption for the eighth consecutive quarter, the growth gap narrowed in OND (Oct–Nov–Dec) 2025,” the researcher stated.

Rural regions recorded 2.9 per cent volume growth, moderating against a higher base, while urban markets grew 2.3 per cent, “supported by recovery in metro consumption and normalisation in e-commerce demand,” it added.

The overall market growth, however, moderated to 7.8 per cent on account of a higher festival season base and transition due to the change in goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts.

“Both price and volume growth softened sequentially, particularly within traditional trade, which experienced temporary supply and pricing recalibrations during the initial phase of implementation,” the report stated. The FMCG market reported 13 per cent growth in the preceding September quarter. “The industry witnessed heightened activity following GST 2.0 implementation, with expectations of demand stimulus across categories,” said Sharang Pant, head of customer success – FMCG and tech & durables, at NielsenIQ in India. Nearly 60 per cent of the FMCG portfolio was impacted by the rate revisions, requiring coordinated pricing adjustments across manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. While these changes temporarily impacted traditional trade performance, organised channels adapted more quickly.

Across baskets, both food and home & personal care (HPC) saw moderation in volume growth during OND 2025. Food consumption benefited from GST-driven price corrections and stabilisation in edible oil prices, helping it outperform consumption growth of the home and personal care segment. While the food category saw 2.8 per cent volume growth during the quarter, HPC recorded 1.9 per cent volume growth, “reflecting sharper moderation due to higher exposure to GST revisions,” the report stated. Meanwhile, over-the-counter (OTC) categories posted relatively stronger consumption growth at 3.2 per cent, outperforming both food and HPC, it added.