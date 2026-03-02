Indian hotel firms tread carefully on West Asia plans amid instability

A senior industry executive requesting anonymity said that since gestation periods for setting up or building hotels were long — typically taking up to three to four years in greenfield projects, sometimes even more if it is an ultra-luxury property — companies wanting to expand into the region can afford to take slower decisions and hence wait out the period of uncertainty that is now building in West Asia.

The Middle East or West Asia is among the top drawers of Indian travellers and outbound tourists, besides being a global hub for aviation and transit travel to Europe and the US markets. In the full year of 2025, the UAE and Saudi Arabia were among the top two outbound travel markets, with 36.6 per cent share of the total 32.7 million outbound Indian travellers going to these countries, as per data from the Ministry of Tourism. About 8.6 million people travelled to the UAE and 3.4 million to Saudi Arabia last year. The region also houses a sizable Indian population, with over 9 million Indians living in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries — mostly in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain — as per Ministry of External Affairs data.