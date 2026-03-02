Quick commerce firms go festive with Holi-themed sections, festive offers

Under its Festive Finds category, Blinkit is featuring products such as T-shirts, mobile pouches, gujiya moulds, and colour sprays. Swiggy Instamart, alongside similar assortments, is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on select Holi essentials.

In addition to curating a Holi section, Zepto is allowing users to send festival greetings to one another directly through its mobile app. In a social media post, Chandan Mendiratta, the company’s chief brand officer, said: “You can send Holi wishes directly to someone’s Zepto homepage — actual Holi greetings, with colours, paint, and balloons delivered straight to the Zepto homepage. Whatever you need to make your festivities more festive, we are just minutes away.”