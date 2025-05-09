IPL pause leaves advertisers in limbo as brands reassess campaign plans

The advertising industry is facing uncertainty, with several advertising agencies putting a hold on new campaigns related to the Indian Premier League (IPL), after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing season with immediate effect for one week.

Sixteen IPL matches remain, including four marquee fixtures in terms of premium advertising slots—three playoff matches and one final. The development follows the suspension of the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals after 10.1 overs on 8 May, reportedly “considering the security of the players, officials, and spectators,” amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to an executive at a media buying agency, it is too early to draw conclusions about the impact on advertisers following the week-long suspension. As the BCCI is yet to announce updates regarding the new schedule and venues, final decisions between advertisers and broadcasters remain pending. “Some brands may have paused their campaigns, but others are still evaluating the appropriate steps to take,” the executive said. Another person familiar with the matter said that at present, all the audience attention and Television Rating Points (TRPs) are with news channels. “If the IPL pause is short, the broadcaster will shift the booked ad slots. In more severe scenarios, advertisers may claim refunds. Typically, advertisers tend to divert investments to other areas with higher viewership,” the person added.

“Overall, this one-week pause is not likely to significantly impact advertisers,” the person said. Another executive from a media buying agency agreed that it is too early to determine whether advertising slots will be reallocated to later matches. “We need formal guidance from both the broadcasters—JioStar Network and JioHotstar—as it’s premature to make any logistical decisions now. The entire advertising industry is waiting for direction from the BCCI and the government,” the executive explained. Supporting these views, another executive added that advertisers are expected to remain patient and wait until a final decision is taken regarding the continuance of the event.

“If the tournament is rescheduled, decisions will depend on the season and quarterly marketing budgets. In such cases, advertisers should be given the option to continue or withdraw, as this qualifies as a force majeure event,” the executive said. Rohan Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO) of FCB Kinnect, an integrated creative agency under the Interpublic Group, said that from a business standpoint, pausing the IPL creates a vacuum, as the cricket league is a “tentpole media moment” for brands. “It forces advertisers to rethink large-scale plans almost overnight.” “While the disruption is real, it also serves as a reminder of the need for agility, empathy, and purpose in our industry. At FCB Kinnect, we’re guiding our brand partners to pivot thoughtfully and repurpose investments while remaining sensitive to national sentiment,” Mehta added.