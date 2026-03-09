I-T dept detects ₹408 crore sales suppression; surveys restaurants

The department initiated the probe based on investigations conducted in November 2025, revealing instances of large-scale under-reporting of income, including deletion of bulk bills and modifications in records to suppress actual sales. Advanced analytics were applied to transactional data from around 1.77 lakh restaurants in the F&B sector.

“The data was compared with the turnover declared in their income tax returns. The analysis revealed large-scale under-reporting of income. In some cases, recorded sales were not fully reflected in financial accounts or tax filings, and certain transactions were excluded from reported sales,” CBDT stated.

Based on the findings, the department conducted surveys on March 8 across 62 restaurants in 46 cities across 22 states. The locations covered included Shimla, Murthal, Guwahati, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Siliguri, Godhra, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kollam, Kochi, Madurai, Coimbatore, Raipur, Bhopal, Indore, Ajmer, Jaipur, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Koderma, Patna, Cuttack and Puri, among others. “This nationwide drive stemmed from the investigation conducted by the Hyderabad tax office on restaurants. Going forward, we expect to see many more such large-scale investigations/surveys through innovative use of data analytics to widen the tax base and encourage people to comply voluntarily,” said Amit Maheshwari, partner with AKM Global. The tax department said it is promoting voluntary compliance through the SAKSHAM NUDGE campaign, encouraging taxpayers to correct discrepancies. In the first phase, emails and messages will be sent to about 63,000 identified restaurants, advising them to update their returns under Section 139(8A) of the Income Tax Act before March 31, 2026.