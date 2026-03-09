Missing half in India's growth puzzle: Female labour participation just 42%

Many women are also self-employed. Two-thirds of women workers are in low-productivity employment, and more than half of self-employed women perform unpaid work such as animal husbandry or assisting in family enterprises. Even among those who earn wages, around 60 per cent of work arrangements are informal, with no written job contracts or social security benefits. The report said this pattern is not necessarily a matter of choice but often reflects limited availability of non-farm jobs, compounded by mobility constraints.