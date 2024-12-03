Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Most airlines not switching quickly enough to sustainable jet fuel: Study

Most airlines not switching quickly enough to sustainable jet fuel: Study

A lack of investment by major oil players, who have the capital to build SAF processing facilities, is hampering the market's growth, the study says

airline flight aviation
Airlines such as Italy's ITA Airways and Portugal's TAP have done very little to secure SAF in the coming years | Representative Picture
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Most of the world's airlines are not doing enough to switch to sustainable jet fuel, according to a study by Brussels-based advocacy group Transport and Environment, which also found too little investment by oil producers in the transition. 
The comments come as the airline sector calls for more production of the fuel, which can be made from materials such as wood chips and used cooking oil. 
"Unfortunately, airlines at the moment are not on the trajectory to have meaningful emissions reduction because they're not buying enough sustainable aviation fuel," Transport and Environment aviation policy manager Francesco Catte said. 
As it stands, SAF makes up about 1 per cent of aviation fuel use on the global market, which needs to increase for airlines to meet carbon emission reduction targets. The fuel can cost between two to five times more than regular jet fuel. 
A lack of investment by major oil players, who have the capital to build SAF processing facilities, is hampering the market's growth, the study says. 
In its ranking, Transport and Environment pointed to Air France-KLM, United Airlines and Norwegian as some of the airlines that have taken tangible steps to buy sustainable jet fuel, particularly its synthetic, cleaner burning version. 

More From This Section

3 million getting employment from mining in Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Top Indian cities report about 1 million unsold housing units: Study

Govt introduces Coastal Shipping Bill in Lok Sabha amid noisy protests

Aviation minister Naidu bats for more women pilots into helicopter industry

Steel ministry proposes 25% safeguard duty on import of certain steel items

But 87 per cent are failing to make meaningful efforts, the ranking shows, and even those who are trying could miss their own targets without more investment. 
Airlines such as Italy's ITA Airways and Portugal's TAP have done very little to secure SAF in the coming years, the ranking shows. 
A TAP spokesperson said the airline was the first to fly in Portugal with SAF in July 2022, "and is committed to flying with 10 per cent SAF in 2030". 
ITA Airways did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.     
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Solid Debut: Rajputana Biodiesel IPO lists at 90% premium, hits upper limit

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin declares Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for 7 killed in landslide

LIVE: Protesting farmers continue dharna at Delhi-Noida border; seek compensation for acquired lands

Why food delivery platform Swiggy shares hit all time high in trade today?

iQOO 13 to be launched today in India: Where to watch and what to expect

Topics :Airline servicesairlinesAirline sectorairline industrySustainabilityClean fuel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story