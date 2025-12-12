MSME credit up 18 per cent annually till September 2025, data shows

India’s MSME credit exposure (up to Rs 100 crore) stood at Rs 43.3 trillion as of September 2025, marking a 17.8 per cent year-on-year growth and remaining stable quarter-on-quarter (it was Rs 43.4 trillion in June 2025). Active loans grew 5.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 192.9 lakh, and stayed broadly stable on a Q-o-Q basis. Portfolio growth continued to outpace borrower expansion, signalling a shift toward larger ticket-size lending and maturing customer profiles. Small businesses emerged as the largest contributors to exposure, rising from 38.4 per cent to 39.5 per cent YoY, with a similar upward shift seen in medium enterprises, with similar declines in the micro segment.