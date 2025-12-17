Trai mandates 1600 series for insurance service calls by Feb 15, 2026

The telecom regulator has asked entities in the insurance sector to use the 1600 number series by mid-February 2026 for making service and transactional calls to consumers.

What is Trai’s latest direction to IRDAI-regulated entities?

Entities that fall under the ambit of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will have time till February 15, 2026, to comply. The intent of the direction is to curb spam, financial frauds and “digital arrests” through voice calls, and reduce the risk of fraudulent or misleading calls being made in the guise of trusted financial institutions.

How does this link to Trai’s earlier directions for financial entities?

The direction is part of a set of earlier directions issued on November 19 to financial entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for identification of their service and transaction calls, to use the 1600 number series beginning 2026. Why is Trai mandating a time-bound shift now? “Based on Trai’s interactions with stakeholders, it was considered that time is now ripe to mandate time-bound completion of the exercise so that entities continuing to use standard 10-digit numbers for service and transactional calls also shift to 1600 series numbers,” the regulator said on Wednesday.