Home / Industry / News / Trai mandates 1600 series for insurance service calls by Feb 15, 2026

Trai mandates 1600 series for insurance service calls by Feb 15, 2026

Trai has asked insurance-sector entities regulated by IRDAI to move service and transactional calls to 1600-series numbers by February 15, 2026, to curb spam and fraud

telecom, TRAI
Trai said that, consequent to its efforts, about 570 entities have already adopted 1600-series numbers, subscribing to a total of over 3,000 numbers.
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The telecom regulator has asked entities in the insurance sector to use the 1600 number series by mid-February 2026 for making service and transactional calls to consumers.
 
What is Trai’s latest direction to IRDAI-regulated entities? 
Entities that fall under the ambit of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will have time till February 15, 2026, to comply. The intent of the direction is to curb spam, financial frauds and “digital arrests” through voice calls, and reduce the risk of fraudulent or misleading calls being made in the guise of trusted financial institutions.
 
How does this link to Trai’s earlier directions for financial entities? 
The direction is part of a set of earlier directions issued on November 19 to financial entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for identification of their service and transaction calls, to use the 1600 number series beginning 2026.
 
Why is Trai mandating a time-bound shift now? 
“Based on Trai’s interactions with stakeholders, it was considered that time is now ripe to mandate time-bound completion of the exercise so that entities continuing to use standard 10-digit numbers for service and transactional calls also shift to 1600 series numbers,” the regulator said on Wednesday.
 
How many entities have adopted 1600-series numbers so far? 
Trai said that, consequent to its efforts, about 570 entities have already adopted 1600-series numbers, subscribing to a total of over 3,000 numbers.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bring clear statutory timelines for NCLAT: Select committee on IBC Bill

Premium

Steel sector earnings to stay subdued in FY26 amid oversupply: ICRA

Experts call for adoption of innovative materials in road construction

Workplace of 2026 will be increasingly intelligent, human-centred: Report

Premium

Indian toons step out: Animation studios turn popular IPs into classrooms

Topics :IRDAIIndustry NewsTRAI telecom sector

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story