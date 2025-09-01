Mumbai property registrations dip 3% in August, stamp duty down 6%

Mumbai city recorded 11,230 property registrations in August, reflecting a dip of 3 per cent year on year, according to a report by Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy. The registrations include new sales as well as resales.

Stamp duty collection from these registrations stood at Rs 1,000 crore, down 6 per cent year on year. On a month-on-month basis, property registrations and stamp duty collections declined by 11 per cent each.

The market continued to be driven by residential demand, with 80 per cent of all registrations in the month attributed to residential properties.

Between January and August 2025, Mumbai recorded registrations of 99,869 properties, contributing more than Rs 8,854 crore to the state exchequer. Registrations grew by 3 per cent year on year, while revenue rose 11 per cent during the same period amid sustained buyer confidence.

ALSO READ: Coal India production falls 3.5% to 280.2 MT in April-August period Shishir Baijal, chairperson and managing director, Knight Frank India, said, “Mumbai’s housing market has remained consistent in 2025, with monthly registrations staying above 11,000 and revenue collections crossing Rs 1,000 crore. While August saw a modest 3 per cent dip, the city remains firmly on track, inching towards the 100,000 registration milestone for the year.” In August, homes priced above Rs 5 crore accounted for 6 per cent of total registrations, up from 5 per cent in August 2024, reflecting steady demand in the luxury segment. Meanwhile, the Rs 1–5 crore mid-market range saw its share decline to 16 per cent in August 2025 from 19 per cent a year earlier, as affordability challenges weighed on buyer sentiment.