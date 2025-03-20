Mumbai records 10-20% surge in heat-related illnesses as temp hit 5-yr high

Mumbai is grappling with a 10–20 per cent rise in heat-related illnesses as the city experiences a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 41–43°C—the highest in five years. The intense heat has led to a surge in cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, prompting hospitals to set up specialised units for rapid treatment and monitoring.

This increase in cases comes as several states across India face similar extreme weather conditions, resulting in a rise in heat-related emergencies.

The heatwave is particularly affecting children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Leading hospitals in Mumbai, including Fortis, Kokilaben, PD Hinduja, Holy Family, Jupiter, and Nanavati, have reported a significant rise in emergency admissions linked to the extreme heat. Experts are urging residents to remain cautious as temperatures continue to rise.

Holy Family Hospital, Bandra, reported a 15–20 per cent increase in outpatient visits for heat-related symptoms and a 10 per cent rise in emergency admissions for severe dehydration and heat stroke. “Children aged 3 to 15 years have been particularly vulnerable due to increased outdoor activity and prolonged heat exposure,” said Anupama Sardana, medical superintendent at Holy Family Hospital. In response to the heatwave, Holy Family Hospital has established specialised emergency treatment units dedicated to managing heat exhaustion and heat stroke cases. These units are equipped with rapid cooling interventions, IV hydration therapy, and continuous monitoring for critically ill patients.

Farah Ingale, senior physician and diabetologist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, reported a 10 per cent increase in heat-related cases compared to last month. “Severe dehydration due to inadequate fluid intake and electrolyte imbalance can lead to life-threatening heat stroke,” Ingale warned. Doctors have identified the most common symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Heat stroke symptoms include a high fever (above 40°C), rapid heartbeat, confusion, nausea, hot and dry skin, and, in severe cases, seizures or loss of consciousness. Heat exhaustion is marked by heavy sweating, dizziness, headaches, weakness, nausea, cool and clammy skin, and fainting. Heat cramps cause painful muscle spasms, typically after physical activity in extreme heat.

At PD Hinduja Hospital, there has been a rise in patients with heat-related complications. “We have observed more cases of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, particularly among seniors and outdoor workers,” said Nilesh More, consultant internal medicine physician at Hinduja. He advised residents to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure between 11 am and 4 pm, and wear light, breathable clothing. Beyond heat-related illnesses, hospitals have also reported a surge in viral infections and typhoid cases due to contaminated food and water. B A Chaurasia, consultant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, reported a 20–25 per cent rise in fever cases over the past month, with over 50 per cent testing positive for typhoid—likely due to poor water quality and unhygienic food consumption. “We have also seen an increase in cases of viral fever, stomach flu, and gastroenteritis,” Chaurasia said.

At Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Hemalata Arora noted a 12–15 per cent rise in heat-related outpatient cases, along with more frequent migraines and muscle aches. “We have also seen an increase in viral infections like influenza and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV),” Arora added. Amit Saraf, group quality head and director of internal medicine at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, confirmed treating three cases of severe dehydration in March. “Thankfully, we have not seen heat stroke cases yet, but the heatwave conditions are putting vulnerable populations at greater risk,” Saraf said. Medical experts have outlined key strategies to prevent heat-related health issues, including staying hydrated, avoiding alcohol and caffeine, wearing light, loose-fitting cotton clothing, and using hats and sunglasses. They also recommend regularly checking on elderly family members and young children.

Cities such as Delhi and Kolkata are also anticipating a surge in heat-related emergencies in the near future. CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, noted that while the city has not yet seen severe cases of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, the sharp increase in temperature and humidity has intensified the heat index, causing heat stress. “Many people are reporting muscle spasms and heat cramps, particularly those exposed to the sun during peak hours,” said Manisha Arora, director of internal medicine. Similarly, Tanmay Banerjee, director of the Medical Institute of Critical Care and Internal Medicine at Medica Superspecialty Hospital, Kolkata, mentioned that while the city has not yet seen cases of heat stroke—typically occurring when temperatures exceed 40°C—there is a high likelihood of an increase in heat-related illnesses if the heatwave persists.

“We are expecting a rise in heat-related conditions if temperatures continue to climb this month,” Banerjee said. He also highlighted an increase in cases of typhoid fever and viral hepatitis linked to contaminated food and water, which are more common during summer. “We have also seen elderly patients coming in with dehydration, fever, and viral infections—all of which tend to rise during this season,” he added. An international report has warned that cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru face growing public health risks from more frequent and intense heatwaves. Scholars from King's College London, Harvard University, and Princeton University predict that without long-term heat mitigation strategies, India could face a rise in heat-related fatalities in the coming years.