NDMC allows one-third of Group B and C employees to work from home

The NDMC has allowed one-third of Group B and Group C employees in its departments to work from home with immediate effect as part of measures to reduce avoidable commute, optimise fuel consumption and encourage digital-first administrative practices, according to an order issued on Wednesday.

The order, issued by the Office of Director (Personnel), said the arrangement would be applicable in departments where it is administratively feasible.

The order said employees commuting from far away areas using personal vehicles should preferably be included in the work-from-home list. It also directed heads of departments to ensure proper allocation of responsibilities, availability of officers and staff during office hours, and maintenance of service delivery standards.

Employees permitted to work from home have been asked to remain accessible through official communication channels and attend office physically whenever required, the order read. Certain categories of staff have been exempted from the work-from-home arrangement and will continue physical attendance as per operational requirements. "These include sanitation and public health field staff, hospital and dispensary staff, emergency services personnel, electricity and water supply operational staff, field engineering and maintenance teams, enforcement and inspection staff, and control room and emergency response personnel," the order read. The New Delhi Municipal Council has also advised employees to use public transport, bicycles or electric vehicles and avoid fossil fuel-based personal vehicles for commuting.