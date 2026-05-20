NITI proposes state-led migration systems to tap global labour demand

Indian states should begin treating overseas employment as an economic development strategy by setting up dedicated migration systems, including state-run recruitment agencies, foreign-language training programmes and digital dashboards tracking global labour demand, said a NITI Aayog working paper, released on Wednesday.

The paper titled ‘States’ Framework: Advancing International Worker Mobility for Skilled Workers,’ said that migration should move beyond informal networks and fragmented overseas placements. It must move towards a structured, state-led ecosystem linking skill development directly with international employment opportunities.

“With a structured, scalable, and inclusive approach, states can unlock the full potential of international mobility, to serve individual aspirations and to advance local economic development, employment generation,” said the report.

The recommendations come as ageing economies face persistent labour shortages and India’s demographic advantage approaches its peak. The report notes that India’s working-age population is projected to reach around 65 per cent by 2030 before gradually declining. The paper said that states should create a digital platform within the nodal state department to consolidate data on worker mobility. It added that these should be integrated with national systems such as eMigrate and the National Career Service (NCS) portal. “Integrate the dashboard with eMigrate and NCS to ensure alignment with national systems. Use the platform for planning, performance reviews, and targeted outreach,” said the paper.

The report argued that states should identify sectors with the highest overseas labour demand and align district-level skilling capacity, migration patterns and training infrastructure to prepare workers for global jobs. The report also recommended upgrading Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), polytechnics and other skilling centres into hubs for international placements. “These institutions must be purpose-designed to provide intensive, employer-aligned training that upgrades workers' technical competencies while addressing the specific requirements of destination country labour markets,” the paper added. To reduce barriers for workers from lower-income backgrounds, the framework suggested subsidising foreign-language training, certification examinations and study materials, with targeted support for women and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

Further, the paper said states should negotiate direct agreements with foreign employers and industries to co-design training, clarify job requirements and create predictable recruitment pipelines. These agreements should also include worker safeguards such as wage protection, safe recruitment practices, insurance, grievance redress and support systems abroad. “Agreements should incorporate provisions for ‘circular migration’ models that allow workers to return home periodically while maintaining employment relationships, thereby facilitating knowledge transfer and investment in origin communities,” the paper noted. The paper also suggested creating a structured placement system for certified candidates by maintaining a searchable database organised by skills, sector, location, language ability, and assessment scores.

“Share shortlisted profiles with employers for evaluation through virtual or in-person interviews, practical demonstrations, or task-based assessments, allowing employers to validate competencies directly and assess workplace fit,” said the report. It added that states should ensure that candidates receive verified information on job roles, contract conditions, wages, accommodation, working hours, safety requirements, and grievance channels before confirming acceptance. It also called for faster and standardised pre-departure processing of documents like passports, medicals and skill certifications, along with uniform CVs and credentials aligned to destination-country requirements. It suggested strict contract verification before visa issuance, clearer disclosure of job terms, and improved embassy coordination for smoother visa processing.