Piper Serica launches ₹800 crore Bharat Tech Fund for deep-tech startups

Modi added that, out of the corpus, the fund has secured a commitment of ₹300 crore from ultra-high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and Indian family offices. In the first fund, the average investment size was about ₹6-12 crore as seed funding.
Piper Serica engages with institutions such as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IISc Bengaluru, and government innovation platforms, including iDEX, IN-SPACe, and DRDO. The fund's advisory board includes S Christopher, former chairman of DRDO, alongside experts from fintech, spacetech, semiconductor and healthcare sectors.