Home / Industry / News / No plan to privatise BSNL, says Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha

No plan to privatise BSNL, says Jyotiraditya Scindia in Lok Sabha

Communications minister says BSNL will remain a public enterprise, highlights subscriber growth and progress in 4G rollout

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 9:24 PM IST
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Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ruled out any move to privatise Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). The minister told Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the state-run telecom operator will remain a public enterprise. 
“There is no question at all of privatising BSNL. BSNL belongs to the people of India, and is for the people of India,” the minister said. “There is no issue of privatisation under the Prime Minister's leadership. BSNL is fully committed to serving the people of the country,” he added. 
He added that BSNL’s subscriber base has increased from 8.55 crore to 9.27 crore, showing growing consumer trust. “Around 1 lakh 4G towers have already been rolled out, and 5G services will be introduced after the 4G network stabilises,” the minister said.
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Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaBSNLtelecom sector

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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