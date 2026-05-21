Odisha risks losing low-cost power after thermal policy amendment

The Odisha government’s decision to reduce the state’s entitlement to low-cost electricity from upcoming Independent Power Producer (IPP) thermal projects has sparked a debate in the energy sector, with experts alleging that the decision favours private players at the cost of the state’s long-term energy security and public interest.

The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday evening approved amendments to the Odisha Thermal Power Policy, 2008, in a move aimed at attracting fresh investments into the power sector. Once the policy is amended, the state’s right to procure electricity from upcoming private thermal power plants at variable cost will be reduced from the existing 12-14 per cent to only 5 per cent.

As the state government projected the decision as an investor-friendly reform designed to make Odisha more attractive for large thermal power investments, officials argued that the earlier provision had become commercially unattractive for thermal power producers and was creating hurdles in securing investments and financial closure for projects.

However, power sector experts and analysts have strongly criticised the amendment, terming it a “direct loss” for Odisha because the state will now lose access to a substantial share of the cheapest electricity generated within its own territory.