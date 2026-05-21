Odisha risks losing low-cost power after thermal policy amendment

As the state government projected the decision as an investor-friendly reform designed to make Odisha more attractive for large thermal power investments, officials argued that the earlier provision had become commercially unattractive for thermal power producers and was creating hurdles in securing investments and financial closure for projects.
However, power sector experts and analysts have strongly criticised the amendment, terming it a “direct loss” for Odisha because the state will now lose access to a substantial share of the cheapest electricity generated within its own territory.
“The state cabinet's approval of the amendment proposal to the Odisha Thermal Power Policy is an act against the state's interest,” power analyst Anand Mohapatra said. According to the earlier provision, 12 per cent to 14 per cent of the total generation from IPP thermal plants was available to GRIDCO Limited at variable cost, which effectively meant power at almost half the normal price. This was among the cheapest electricity available to Odisha, he said.