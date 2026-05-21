Rajasthan govt installs over 200K rooftop solar plants under PMSG

More than 200,000 rooftop solar power plants have been installed across Rajasthan under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG), launched approximately 26 months ago, a senior energy department official said.

The subsidy of ₹78,000 provided by the Government of India combined with an additional subsidy of ₹17,000 offered by the Government of Rajasthan under the Chief Minister's Free Electricity Scheme to consumers registered for the 150-unit free electricity benefit has accelerated the pace of rooftop solar plant installations in the state, the official said.

The Rajasthan government’s scheme for 150 units of free electricity per month, launched in October 2025, is for domestic consumers who install a solar rooftop system.

The official pointed out that so far, plants with a total capacity of 771 megawatts (Mw) have been installed in the state under this scheme, and the total count of installed solar power plants recently reached 200,416.

“A sum exceeding ₹1,354 crore has already been transferred to consumers from the Government of India in the form of subsidies for these rooftop installations,” he added.