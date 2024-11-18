More than 370 flights, including departures as well as arrivals, were delayed at the Delhi airport on Monday till 2PM due to dense fog and pollution.

According to flightradar24 data, till 2PM, about 110 arrivals were delayed at the national capital’s airport. Moreover, about 269 departures were also delayed at this airport.

GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages the Delhi airport, stated on Twitter, “Low visibility procedures are still in progress and flight operations may get affected at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight information.”

ALSO READ: Air emergency in Delhi: AQI exceeds 1,500; smog halts life, schools closed Air India stated on X on Monday, “Poor visibility in Delhi and some parts of Northern India are affecting flight operations to and from Delhi today. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic may delay your movement. You are requested to check your flight status before heading to the airport.”

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, IndiGo is the largest airline operator at the Delhi airport with about 490 daily flights. Air India is the second largest operator at the Delhi airport with about 430 daily flights. SpiceJet operates about 62 daily flights to and from the Delhi airport.

SpiceJet stated on X on Monday morning that due to poor visibility at the Delhi airport, all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. “Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” it added.

IndiGo stated on Twitter on Sunday night itself that fog was affecting visibility in Delhi, which might result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules.

“We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey,” it added.