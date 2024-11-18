Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Over 370 flights delayed at Delhi airport as smog engulfs national capital

Over 370 flights delayed at Delhi airport as smog engulfs national capital

According to Flightradar24 data, till 2 PM, about 110 arrivals were delayed at the national capital's airport. Moreover, about 269 departures were also delayed at this airport

Flight, plane, Airplane
According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, IndiGo is the largest airline operator at the Delhi airport with about 490 daily flights | Photo: Shutterstock
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 3:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
More than 370 flights, including departures as well as arrivals, were delayed at the Delhi airport on Monday till 2PM due to dense fog and pollution.
 
According to flightradar24 data, till 2PM, about 110 arrivals were delayed at the national capital’s airport. Moreover, about 269 departures were also delayed at this airport.
 
GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates and manages the Delhi airport, stated on Twitter, “Low visibility procedures are still in progress and flight operations may get affected at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight information.”
 
Air India stated on X on Monday, “Poor visibility in Delhi and some parts of Northern India are affecting flight operations to and from Delhi today. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic may delay your movement. You are requested to check your flight status before heading to the airport.”  ALSO READ: Air emergency in Delhi: AQI exceeds 1,500; smog halts life, schools closed
 
According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, IndiGo is the largest airline operator at the Delhi airport with about 490 daily flights. Air India is the second largest operator at the Delhi airport with about 430 daily flights. SpiceJet operates about 62 daily flights to and from the Delhi airport.
 
SpiceJet stated on X on Monday morning that due to poor visibility at the Delhi airport, all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. “Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” it added.

More From This Section

Tyre makers expected to see 7%-8% revenue growth this fiscal: CRISIL

Premium

High discom debt, losses hinder prospects of listing state power firms

Premium

Adidas to Nike: Global footwear majors put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Premium

Weak urban demand weighs on FMCG firms in Q2 despite rural market recovery

Pharma industry expo to be held in Greater Noida from November 26-28

 
IndiGo stated on Twitter on Sunday night itself that fog was affecting visibility in Delhi, which might result in slow moving traffic and delays in flight schedules.
 
“We recommend allowing extra travel time and checking flight status before starting your journey,” it added. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi Airport issues advisory for passengers amid rising air pollution

Delhi AQI 'severe' for day 2; 10 flights diverted due to fog: Top updates

Delhi AQI slips further: How 'cocktail of pollutants' reach your lungs

An air train at Delhi airport: Travel from T1 to T3 smoothly in 2028

Coming soon: Delhi airport to get 7.7-km air train for terminal transfers

Topics :Delhi airportDelhi air qualityflights divertAirline IndiGoSpiceJetAir India

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story